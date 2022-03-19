Advertisement

Missouri ending at-home COVID-19 test kit program at end of March

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri will end its free at-home PCR test kit program at the end of the month.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the program would end March 31 due to a drop in demand for COVID-19 testing.

Although Missouri began offering these free kits to residents nearly 10 months ago, most of the program’s activity occurred in January during the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Later in the month, the federal government also began accepting orders for home tests.

While the program providing test kits nears an end, Missouri residents can still order a COVID-19 test kit through the end of the month.

The Missouri DHSS will continue to hold drive-through community testing sites as needed. These opportunities, as well as other testing resource providers, can be found HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Springfield Thursday morning.
Police identify victim in deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield Thursday
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Nathanael Greene Park/Springfield, Mo.
Shots fired into Springfield park; community members share safety concerns
Two died in house fire near Lebanon, Mo.
2 die in deadly house fire near Lebanon, Mo.

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 400+ new cases; Arkansas adds 700+ new cases
Assault call leads to arrest of arson suspect in Branson
Fire at the Springfield Inn
Firefighters respond to second fire this week at vacant Springfield Inn; fence planned for property
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Little...
Arkansas judge finds 4 new voting laws unconstitutional