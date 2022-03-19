Missouri ending at-home COVID-19 test kit program at end of March

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri will end its free at-home PCR test kit program at the end of the month.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the program would end March 31 due to a drop in demand for COVID-19 testing.

Although Missouri began offering these free kits to residents nearly 10 months ago, most of the program’s activity occurred in January during the surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Later in the month, the federal government also began accepting orders for home tests.

While the program providing test kits nears an end, Missouri residents can still order a COVID-19 test kit through the end of the month.

The Missouri DHSS will continue to hold drive-through community testing sites as needed. These opportunities, as well as other testing resource providers, can be found HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.