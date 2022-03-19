Police investigate shooting near Springfield apartment complex, victim suffers serious injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized in serious, but stable condition after he was shot Friday night outside of a Springfield apartment complex.

Investigators have not identified the victim or the suspect, and no one has been arrested yet in the investigation.

Police responded to the 2700 block of S. Meadowbrook Ave around 10:40 p.m. Friday in response to an assault call. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been shot.

The Springfield Police Department has launched a criminal investigation. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

