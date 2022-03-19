Advertisement

Police investigate shooting near Springfield apartment complex, victim suffers serious injuries

(Live 5 News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized in serious, but stable condition after he was shot Friday night outside of a Springfield apartment complex.

Investigators have not identified the victim or the suspect, and no one has been arrested yet in the investigation.

Police responded to the 2700 block of S. Meadowbrook Ave around 10:40 p.m. Friday in response to an assault call. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been shot.

The Springfield Police Department has launched a criminal investigation. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Police charged Bettina Miller with theft, tampering of evidence, and forgery after...
Harrison, Ark. woman arrested for embezzling more than $120K from employer
Republic man sentenced to 41 months in prison on federal mail fraud charge
Fire at the Springfield Inn
Firefighters respond to second fire this week at vacant Springfield Inn; fence planned for property
Highs will top out near 60 Saturday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Excellent Spring Weekend
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy convicted in teen’s death, gets year in jail

Latest News

Highs will top out near 60 Saturday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Excellent Spring Weekend
The Republic community is mourning the loss of Gerry Pool, a longtime councilwoman and former...
Republic, Mo. community mourns loss of former mayor, councilwoman Gerry Pool
Researchers warn of tick-borne virus in US, first identified in Missouri in 2009
University of Missouri System settles discrimination lawsuit