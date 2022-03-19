REPORT: Springfield unemployment rate slightly rises to 3.3% at start of 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest unemployment report Friday, which showed a slight rise in unemployment in the Springfield area at the start of 2022.

According to the report, the Springfield metropolitan area reports a 3.3% unemployment rate from January 2022. It marks a rise from 2.7% in December 2021, but the current rate is lower than the area’s 4.5% mark in January 2021.

The state of Missouri also noticed its unemployment rate increase between December 2021 and January 2022 from 3.4% to 4.1%, per the report.

The report showed rises in unemployment for eight Missouri metropolitan areas in that same stretch. St. Louis noticed the highest jump from 3.6% to 4.3%.

