Advertisement

Reports: Mizzou set to hire Dennis Gates as men’s basketball coach

Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates watches the action on the court during the first half...
Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates watches the action on the court during the first half of a first round game against Houston in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV) - Mizzou is set to hire Dennis Gates to be the next men’s basketball coach, pending approval of the Board of Curators, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com. Gates has been the head coach at Cleveland State for three years, compiling a 50-40 record. He took Cleveland State to the NCAA tournament in 2021 and has won back-to-back Horizon League regular-season titles. Gates was an assistant coach at Florida State for several seasons.

ESPN reported Friday night that Gates was the front-runner to succeed Cuonzo Martin.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ebenezer Fire Dept.
Firefighter dies in crash while responding to fire in Greene County
Harrison Police charged Bettina Miller with theft, tampering of evidence, and forgery after...
Harrison, Ark. woman arrested for embezzling more than $120K from employer
Republic man sentenced to 41 months in prison on federal mail fraud charge
Fire at the Springfield Inn
Firefighters respond to second fire this week at vacant Springfield Inn; fence planned for property
Highs will top out near 60 Saturday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Excellent Spring Weekend

Latest News

Ohio State forward Tanaya Beacham (35), left, passes past Missouri State forward Ifunanya...
Lady Bears end season with 63-56 loss to Ohio State
New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen (0) shoots against Connecticut guard Andre Jackson (44) and...
Teddy Allen scoring in ‘Buckets’ for New Mexico State; facing Arkansas Saturday
Missouri State guard Mya Bhinhar (23) celebrates a 3-pointer with guard Brice Calip (11) and...
PREVIEW: No. 11 Missouri State Lady Bears prepare for No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Cards RHP Flaherty to miss start of season, Reyes ailing