Republic, Mo. shares correction on status of former mayor, councilwoman Gerry Pool

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Republic issues a correction on the status of longtime councilwoman Gerry Pool.

Earlier in the day, the City of Republic reported Pool had passed away on its Facebook page. As of 1 p.m. Saturday, the city says that was incorrectly reported and Pool is still alive.

Pool is a longtime councilwoman and former mayor well-known for her decades of service in city government roles.

Pool worked in several Republic city government roles for several decades. She first became interested in city government in 1984 and started serving with the Board of Aldermen in 1988.

Pool then served as mayor from 1990 until 1992. She became a city council member in 2005, holding a seat through 2017 and recently reclaiming a seat in 2021.

Pool and her husband have lived in several states and officially moved to Republic in 1981, according to her directory from the City of Republic. The Gerry Pool Senior Friendship Center in Republic is named after her.

