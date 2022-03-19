Advertisement

Republic, Mo. shares correction on status of former mayor, councilwoman Gerry Pool

Gerry Pool.
Gerry Pool.(City of Republic)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Republic issues a correction on the status of longtime councilwoman Gerry Pool.

Earlier in the day, the City of Republic reported Pool had passed away on its Facebook page. As of 1 p.m. Saturday, the city says that was incorrectly reported and Pool is still alive.

Pool is a longtime councilwoman and former mayor well-known for her decades of service in city government roles.

Pool worked in several Republic city government roles for several decades. She first became interested in city government in 1984 and started serving with the Board of Aldermen in 1988.

Pool then served as mayor from 1990 until 1992. She became a city council member in 2005, holding a seat through 2017 and recently reclaiming a seat in 2021.

Pool and her husband have lived in several states and officially moved to Republic in 1981, according to her directory from the City of Republic. The Gerry Pool Senior Friendship Center in Republic is named after her.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Police charged Bettina Miller with theft, tampering of evidence, and forgery after...
Harrison, Ark. woman arrested for embezzling more than $120K from employer
Republic man sentenced to 41 months in prison on federal mail fraud charge
Fire at the Springfield Inn
Firefighters respond to second fire this week at vacant Springfield Inn; fence planned for property
Highs will top out near 60 Saturday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Excellent Spring Weekend
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center,...
Arkansas deputy convicted in teen’s death, gets year in jail

Latest News

Highs will top out near 60 Saturday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Excellent Spring Weekend
Dickerson Park Zoo takes steps to protect birds from bird flu
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a...
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt drops lawsuits against dozens of school districts
Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates watches the action on the court during the first half...
Reports: Mizzou set to hire Dennis Gates as men’s basketball coach