Springfield Botanical Gardens holding orchid show through Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you are looking for ways to bring some color into your home, the Springfield Orchid Society might be able to help.

The Springfield Orchid Society Show began Saturday and runs through Sunday at the Springfield Greene County Botanical Center. Guests can visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Around 25 different plant growers are participating in the orchid show. This is one of the first events of the spring season for plants, but orchid growing season is year around because of the way the flowers are grown.

‘You’re gonna have something in flower 12 months of the year, because [orchids] are being grown in greenhouses or window sills or that kind of thing,” said Bob Berger with the Springfield Orchid Society. “So as far as that goes, we can put on an orchid show probably any month of the year, because we’re not we’re not tied to the climate.

All of the plants available at this show are grown regionally. For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.

