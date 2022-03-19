Advertisement

University of Missouri System settles discrimination lawsuit

(Source: Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri System has settled a discrimination lawsuit filed by a white woman who alleged she was removed from her position in favor of a younger, Black woman.

The Columbia Missourian reports the university will pay $1.57 million to Rachel Brown, who was 60 when she lost her job as associate dean at the university’s School of Medicine. She sued in 2017, alleging age- and race-related discrimination.

She dropped her racial claim earlier this year, meaning the settlement included only age discrimination and retaliation.

As part of the settlement, neither party admitted wrongdoing. Nearly half of the settlement will go to Brown’s attorneys,

