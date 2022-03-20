Bass Pro Shops’ World’s Fishing Fair coming to Springfield from March 30 to April 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The World’s Fishing Fair, a one-of-kind event for outdoor enthusiasts, makes its way to Springfield soon as Bass Pro Shops celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Bass Pro’s flagship store in Springfield, located at 1935 S. Campbell Ave., will hold the World’s Fishing Fair from March 30 to April 3.

Organizers consider the World’s Fishing Fair to be one of the largest fishing-themed events in the world. Thousands are expected to gather for a five-day celebration of fishing, conservation and the great outdoors. The fair will feature several exhibitions, vendors, seminars, concerts and sales on boats and fishing gear.

Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, John Anderson and Hank Williams Jr. are all expected to perform throughout the event. Many professional fishers and NASCAR legends will make guest appearances throughout the week as well.

Organizers estimate an economic impact of $80 million from the World’s Fishing Fair. Proceeds from the concert tickets and general ticket sales will benefit conservation partners.

“Springfield is proud to be the world headquarters of Bass Pro Shops and the home of Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium,” said the City of Springfield on the event. “We congratulate Johnny Morris and Bass Pro on the 50-year anniversary this year.”

A stretch of Campbell Avenue by Sunshine Street will be closed throughout the fair. Travelers are encouraged to keep an eye out for digital messaging signs throughout the week with instruction and to CLICK HERE for a map of traffic impacts and considerations.

Tickets for the entire fair, aside from the concerts, are available for as low as $10. Military members can get tickets for as low as $5, and 100% of the military ticket sales will be donated to conservation.

For tickets and more information on the World’s Fishing Fair, CLICK HERE.

