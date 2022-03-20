‘Dustin served his community’: Ebenezer Fire Chief remembers firefighter who died in crash in line of duty

EBENEZER, Mo. (KY3) - Many around southwest Missouri are grieving the loss of Dustin Brandhorst, a volunteer firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District.

Brandhorst, 36, died in a crash Friday night on Highway A while responding to a fire call in Fair Grove. He had served with Ebenezer as a volunteer firefighter for three years.

”We appreciate very much his family and their sacrifice to allow him to serve his community,” said Nelson Prewitt, Fire Chief of the Ebenezer Fire Protection District. “There wasn’t enough hours in the day for Dustin.”

Friends and family gathered Saturday at a memorial made for Brandhorst outside Ebenezer Fire Station 4. The memorial was set up on his pick-up truck, with flowers and pictures of him and his family.

Prewitt, said there were always two things on Brandhorst’s mind, the first being family.

”I attended their wedding, and then they had a baby, a beautiful little baby girl, and [he] has a son of 11,” said Prewitt. “He was ecstatic to come in and talk about it, everything down to the planning of the wedding,”

Brandhorst was on his way to a fire in Fair Grove around 8 p.m. Friday when the fire truck he was driving rolled off Highway A. He was the only person trapped inside. Officials said Brandhorst died at the accident scene and was found by a passerby at 9 p.m.

”Dustin served his community,” said Prewitt. “His spare time was at the fire station, ready to run that next call.”

Chief Prewitt said Brandhorst was on his way to another great accomplishment. He was in the process of getting certificates to become a full-time firefighter with the district. Prewitt said Brandhorst will always be in their hearts.

”His activity was his love for the community,” said Prewitt. “I think that was his hobby. That was his pleasure thing to serve the community.”

A memorial for Brandhorst is organized at Ebenezer Fire Station 4, which is located at 387 E Farm Rd 96. The public is encouraged to visit and pay respects.

