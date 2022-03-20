FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Red Flag Warning issued Sunday for several Ozarks counties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service extended a Red Flag Warning for several counties in the Ozarks for Sunday.

The warning lasts from noon to 8 p.m. The counties include:

Barry, MO

Barton, MO

Cedar, MO

Dade, MO

Jasper, MO

Lawrence, MO

McDonald, MO

Newton, MO

St. Clair, MO

Vernon, MO

During a Red Flag warning, conditions are generally dry and favorable for the spread of fires. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking temperatures that peak in the 60s Sunday, in addition very limited precipitation chances and winds up to 35 miles per hour.

Due to these conditions, any fires that develop have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

