Funeral services announced for Ebenezer firefighter who died in crash in line of duty

EBENEZER, Mo. (KY3) - Funeral services have been arranged for Dustin Brandhorst, a volunteer firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District who died while responding to a fire call.

Missouri Highway Patrol reports Dustin Brandhorst, 36, died in the crash Friday night on Highway A, just north of Springfield. Investigators say Brandhorst was responding to a structure fire in Fair Grove with emergency equipment activated. They say he drove off the side of the roadway and overturned, leaving him trapped inside the vehicle.

The Ebenezer Fire Protection District announced the following visitation and funeral arrangements:

Visitation: Thursday, March 24, 2022 (4-8 p.m.) at the Praise Assembly, 3535 North Glenstone Ave, Springfield. A uniform member walk through will occur at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral services: Friday, March 25, 2022 (11 a.m.) at Praise Assembly. Br

Honor Guards are being requested for both events, while pipes and drums are being requested for the funeral services.

To submit a request for honor guard, contact Captain Jeff Butler, Springfield Fire Honor Guard at 417-379-6936 or via email at jbutler@springfieldmo.gov.

To submit a request for pipes & drums, contact Dan Zacher, Battlefield Fire, 417-619-9020 or via email at dzacher31@gmail.com.

A logistics team is working to coordinate a procession for Brandhorst, who will be buried at Greenlawn North Cemetery on National Avenue. The Ebenezer Fire Protection District expects to share more updates in the near future.

A memorial for Brandhorst has also been organized at Ebenezer Fire Station 4, which is located at 387 E Farm Rd 96. The public is encouraged to visit and pay respects over the next few days.

