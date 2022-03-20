Joplin community holds first responder support ride and cruise to honor fallen officers

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday marks 11 days since the shootout in Joplin that killed officer Jake Reed and Corporal Ben Cooper.

The Joplin community has not stopped showing its support. Community members held a first responder support ride and cruise Saturday afternoon. The ride started at Hope City Church and stretched past the police station to honor the fallen officers.

Community members also raised money for the families of the fallen officers through food trucks at the event.

“We have seen a lot of people pull together to show support,” said event organizer Colter Jones. “It touched me because law enforcement is a brotherhood, and I wanted to do something to support these guys.”

”Losing two officers in a week with a third one injured puts a big strain on the department and on the community itself,” said Shelby Jones with the Fraternal Order of Police. “All of the donations are going to the Fraternal Order of Police, [which] will disperse the funds between all three families.”

More than 50 people drove past the Joplin Police Station to honor the fallen officers.

“Sometimes it takes tragedy to bring community together. It’s a sad thing that that’s the case, but in the end, it’s a blessing to see it,” said Jones. “There’s been a lot of different fundraisers going on, and there’s been a lot of support, so I hope that continues.”

