Man accused of assaulting Joplin officer shot overnight by another officer

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after an officer shot a man accused of assaulting a police officer in Joplin late Saturday night.

The Joplin Police Department says it all happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. An officer noticed three people near the intersection of 9th and Connor. When he tried to approach them, one ran away and led officers on a foot pursuit.

Police say, during the pursuit, the suspect was assaulting another officer at the corner of 10th and Chestnut. Another officer caught up to the scene and shot the suspect during the altercation.

The suspect is bring treated for injuries at a local hospital. Another officer was treated at a hospital and released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is planning to investigate the incident. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

