Man charged in arson of visitor’s center at Ozark National Scenic Riverway near Eminence, Mo.

EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) - A man faces federal charges over a fire that destroyed a visitor’s center at Ozark National Scenic Riverway near Eminence.

A federal indictment returned earlier this month accuses Marvin Remster, of Davisville, Missouri for a Dec. 2021 fire at Round Spring Visitor’s Center. Remster is charged with arson, burglary, theft of government property, and felon-in-possession of a firearm.

The building was a property of the National Park Service. The building included a visitor center and office space for park rangers.

Volunteer fire departments from Timber and Eminence fought the fire during the night of Dec. 26, 2021. Investigators say the fire led to a total loss of the building, but no injuries were reported.

If you happen to notice any suspicious activity near National Park Service property, contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line. CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009. CLICK HERE to submit a tip online or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

