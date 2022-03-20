Missouri Dept. of Conservation hosts archery classes before the start of spring turkey season

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting a beginner archery class Sunday afternoon in Ash Grove. Experts at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range teach people of all ages in a course to sharpen their skills.

“This is for all ages, kids and adults,” said Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “It’s a lifetime activity too. You can keep enjoying it throughout your life, and this seminar is going to help you get started.”

Students will learn archery safety, operation, shooting fundamentals, maintenance and safe storage.

“If you’ve heard about archery hunting, or if you’re just beginning it and want to learn more about it, this is a seminar for you because you can use equipment provided by the range if you don’t have any,” said Skalicky. “Or if you already have the equipment and want to learn a little bit better how to use it, you can bring your own equipment to this event too.”

Youth spring turkey hunting season begins April 9. Hunters can use longbows, recurve bows, crossbows, or compound bows during the season. Hand-held string releasing devices, illuminated sights, scopes, and quick point sights are also allowed. The regular spring turkey hunting season begins April 18.

“Some people may not be crazy about having someone with a rifle hunt on their property,” said Skalicky. “When you’re hunting with a bow, that’s shorter rage shots, so it opens more opportunities to hunt.”

If you are looking to take an archery class, you can find more information here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.