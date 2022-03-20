Advertisement

NIXPO Business Showcase returns to Nixa for 26th year; 100+ businesses network with guests

NIXPO
NIXPO(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Chamber of Commerce hosted its 26th annual NIXPO Business Showcase on Saturday afternoon at Nixa High School.

Attendees had the opportunity to shop and network with more than 110 Nixa-area businesses. The event also featured many community organizations, city and county leaders and food booths.

NIXPO continues to see growth each year, bringing in attendees from Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma.

“This annual tradition provides the Nixa area a chance to visit with so many at one time and even walk away with prizes and goodies.  It also gives our local businesses, leaders, and organizations a chance to really connect with our community. In a fun, safe environment, NIXPO has become one of those events everyone in the Nixa area looks forward to each year,” said the Nixa Chamber of Commerce in a news release.

This year’s event also involved a partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. People could donate blood and enter a drawing for a punch-card prize pool.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Brandhorst, a firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, died in a crash...
Firefighter dies in crash while responding to fire in Greene County
Harrison Police charged Bettina Miller with theft, tampering of evidence, and forgery after...
Harrison, Ark. woman arrested for embezzling more than $120K from employer
The Jet Stream will anchor a big area of low pressure bringing rain chance to the Ozarks from...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring’s Official Arrival
Republic man sentenced to 41 months in prison on federal mail fraud charge
Fire at the Springfield Inn
Firefighters respond to second fire this week at vacant Springfield Inn; fence planned for property

Latest News

Dustin Brandhorst had served with Ebenezer as a volunteer firefighter for three years.
‘Dustin served his community’: Ebenezer Fire Chief remembers firefighter who died in crash in line of duty
Tracking our next rain
Saturday marks 11 days since the shootout in Joplin that killed officer Jake Reed and Corporal...
Joplin community holds first responder support ride and cruise to honor fallen officers
Joplin community holds first responder support ride and cruise to honor fallen officers
Up to 10 shot in Dumas, Ark. outside of car show