NIXPO Business Showcase returns to Nixa for 26th year; 100+ businesses network with guests

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Chamber of Commerce hosted its 26th annual NIXPO Business Showcase on Saturday afternoon at Nixa High School.

Attendees had the opportunity to shop and network with more than 110 Nixa-area businesses. The event also featured many community organizations, city and county leaders and food booths.

NIXPO continues to see growth each year, bringing in attendees from Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma.

“This annual tradition provides the Nixa area a chance to visit with so many at one time and even walk away with prizes and goodies. It also gives our local businesses, leaders, and organizations a chance to really connect with our community. In a fun, safe environment, NIXPO has become one of those events everyone in the Nixa area looks forward to each year,” said the Nixa Chamber of Commerce in a news release.

This year’s event also involved a partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. People could donate blood and enter a drawing for a punch-card prize pool.

