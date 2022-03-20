Police 2 injured in shootings outside Springfield nightclub
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting incident outside a Springfield nightclub injuring two victims.
Officers responded to the True Empire nightclub on South Scenic Street near Elm around 3:30 a.m Sunday for a report of gunshots. Officers found a large crowd of people and damage to the club, including shattered front doors. Police say they are working on leads for a possible shooter.
Emergency crews transported the two victims to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
