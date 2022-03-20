Advertisement

Police 2 injured in shootings outside Springfield nightclub

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting incident outside a Springfield nightclub injuring two victims.

Officers responded to the True Empire nightclub on South Scenic Street near Elm around 3:30 a.m Sunday for a report of gunshots. Officers found a large crowd of people and damage to the club, including shattered front doors. Police say they are working on leads for a possible shooter.

Emergency crews transported the two victims to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Brandhorst, a firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, died in a crash...
Firefighter dies in crash while responding to fire in Greene County
Researchers warn of tick-borne virus in US, first identified in Missouri in 2009
Police investigate shooting near Springfield apartment complex, victim suffers serious injuries
Gerry Pool.
Republic, Mo. shares correction on status of former mayor, councilwoman Gerry Pool
Up to 10 shot in Dumas, Ark. outside of car show

Latest News

Police 2 injured in shootings outside Springfield nightclub
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis, left, and guard Au'Diese Toney celebrate during the second half...
Razorbacks return to Sweet 16 with win over Aggies
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: No update Saturday for Missouri; Arkansas adds 1,100+ new cases
Dustin Brandhorst had served with Ebenezer as a volunteer firefighter for three years.
‘Dustin served his community’: Ebenezer Fire Chief remembers firefighter who died in crash in line of duty