Police 2 injured in shootings outside Springfield nightclub

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting incident outside a Springfield nightclub injuring two victims.

Officers responded to the True Empire nightclub on South Scenic Street near Elm around 3:30 a.m Sunday for a report of gunshots. Officers found a large crowd of people and damage to the club, including shattered front doors. Police say they are working on leads for a possible shooter.

Emergency crews transported the two victims to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.