Advertisement

Razorbacks return to Sweet 16 with win over Aggies

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis, left, and guard Au'Diese Toney celebrate during the second half...
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis, left, and guard Au'Diese Toney celebrate during the second half of the team's college basketball game against New Mexico State in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Au’Diese Toney’s fastbreak dunk capped the decisive run with about six minutes left and launched fourth-seeded Arkansas to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive year following a 53-48 win over No. 12 seed New Mexico State on Saturday night.

JD Notae scored 18 points before fouling out with 1:22 left and Jaylin Williams had 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Razorbacks (27-8). Notae’s replacement, Chris Lykes, hit all four free-throw attempts in the final 10 seconds to secure the win after the Aggies closed within two points on Teddy Allen’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left.

The Razorbacks advance to play the winner of the game between top-seeded Gonzaga and No. 9 Memphis at the West Regional site in San Francisco on Thursday.

Allen was limited to 12 points after scoring 37 in the first round against Connecticut. Johnny McCants scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds for New Mexico State (27-7). The Western Athletic Conference champion was denied a chance to reach the Sweet 16 for the second time in school history, and first since 1992.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Brandhorst, a firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, died in a crash...
Firefighter dies in crash while responding to fire in Greene County
Researchers warn of tick-borne virus in US, first identified in Missouri in 2009
Harrison Police charged Bettina Miller with theft, tampering of evidence, and forgery after...
Harrison, Ark. woman arrested for embezzling more than $120K from employer
The Jet Stream will anchor a big area of low pressure bringing rain chance to the Ozarks from...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring’s Official Arrival
Police investigate shooting near Springfield apartment complex, victim suffers serious injuries

Latest News

Ohio State forward Tanaya Beacham (35), left, passes past Missouri State forward Ifunanya...
Lady Bears end season with 63-56 loss to Ohio State
Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates watches the action on the court during the first half...
Reports: Mizzou set to hire Dennis Gates as men’s basketball coach
New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen (0) shoots against Connecticut guard Andre Jackson (44) and...
Teddy Allen scoring in ‘Buckets’ for New Mexico State; facing Arkansas Saturday
Missouri State guard Mya Bhinhar (23) celebrates a 3-pointer with guard Brice Calip (11) and...
PREVIEW: No. 11 Missouri State Lady Bears prepare for No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes