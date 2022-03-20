Advertisement

Vehicle catches on fire along I-44 in Webster County

A vehicle caught on fire along Interstate 44 on Sunday afternoon, leading to traffic backups in...
A vehicle caught on fire along Interstate 44 on Sunday afternoon, leading to traffic backups in Webster County.(Sydney Guilliams)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle caught on fire along Interstate 44 on Sunday afternoon, leading to traffic backups in Webster County.

MoDOT reports the vehicle caught on fire on the eastbound side of I-44 around mile marker 108. Crews expect traffic backups in the area for at least two hours. One of two eastbound lanes is closed as crews work to clear the scene around 1:30 p.m.

It’s unknown whether anyone was hurt in the fire. Viewers tell KY3 they noticed smoke several miles from the incident on I-44. Sydney Guilliams sent KY3 a photo of the fire before emergency responders arrived.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Brandhorst, a firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, died in a crash...
Firefighter dies in crash while responding to fire in Greene County
Researchers warn of tick-borne virus in US, first identified in Missouri in 2009
Police investigate shooting near Springfield apartment complex, victim suffers serious injuries
Officers responded to the True Empire nightclub on South Scenic Street near Elm around 3:30 a.m...
Police: 2 injured in shootings outside Springfield nightclub
Up to 10 shot in Dumas, Ark. outside of car show

Latest News

Storm coming out of the Rockies set to bring the Ozarks rain beginning Monday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rainy weather ahead
Rain returns beginning Monday afternoon
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
Family of man fatally shot on train in Missouri sues Amtrak
Dustin Brandhorst, a firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, died in a crash...
Funeral services announced for Ebenezer firefighter who died in crash in line of duty