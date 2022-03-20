Vehicle catches on fire along I-44 in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle caught on fire along Interstate 44 on Sunday afternoon, leading to traffic backups in Webster County.

MoDOT reports the vehicle caught on fire on the eastbound side of I-44 around mile marker 108. Crews expect traffic backups in the area for at least two hours. One of two eastbound lanes is closed as crews work to clear the scene around 1:30 p.m.

It’s unknown whether anyone was hurt in the fire. Viewers tell KY3 they noticed smoke several miles from the incident on I-44. Sydney Guilliams sent KY3 a photo of the fire before emergency responders arrived.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating. We will update as more information becomes available.

