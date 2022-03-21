Arkansas State University @ Mtn. Home receives $1.2 million grant for marine manufacturing program

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson awarded $8 million in grants Tuesday to economic and workforce development partnerships to create training opportunities for in-demand skills and certifications, including Arkansas State University-Mountain Home (ASUMH).

ASUMH was awarded $1.2 million for the development of a composites program that serves marine manufacturing. The program, designed in collaboration with local boat manufacturers, prepares graduates to work locally in the hope to combat employment discrepancies in aluminum welding and gel coating.

“There are 20-plus boat manufacturers in the state of Arkansas and 10-plus in southwest Missouri,” explained Victor Beck, director of workforce education at ASUMH. “So we want to draw in as many of those folks in terms of the boat manufacturing industry.”

Beck says there are over 2,000 marine manufacturing jobs in the area, which is an economic cornerstone of the region.

”Our institution was chosen specifically to focus on our boat manufacturing program,” said ASUMH Chancellor, Robin Myers. “In just Baxter and Marion County, there are more than $500 million in production done per year. There hasn’t been a program focused on training people that go into that field and that’s now what we’re trying to do.”

Several manufacturers operate in the area such as Ranger, Vexus, and Basscat. As Myers shared, there is a lack of ample employees for certain specialty skill positions.

”They’ve identified two key skill sets that they are lacking: one of them is aluminum welding and the second is gel coating,” said Beck.

”If you want to be a diesel tech you go to Nashville, if you want to go learn to weld you go to Tulsa,” said Jimmy Wallace, production manager at Ranger Boats. “If you look for a gel coat technician program, it’s hard to find one, they’re few and far between.”

So more specialized training for prospective students who will hopefully become more qualified employees.

”We want to be able to provide them with a pipeline,” said Beck. “The high school students that are coming through our program here for welding and stuff. We want them to be able to say ‘here is my welding certificate that I’ve gotten from ASU Mountain Home.“

“This will provide us who have put dedication towards the trade, that can come in and work immediately with little to no training,” said Wallace.

ASUMH says it fully anticipates having Marine manufacturing classes at the beginning of this fall but is actively looking for an instructor for those classes. The program will begin as non-credit-based courses and within 18 months will transition to a credit-based associate’s degree.

