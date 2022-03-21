Advertisement

BABY NEWS: KY3′s Ashley Reynolds welcomes new baby girl

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 added a new member to the team. And just like her mom, she’s On Your Side.

Ashley Reynolds and her husband welcomed Josilyn Grace. She’s a St. Patty’s baby. She weighed five pounds, 11 ounces. She stretched to 18 inches. And yes, she has a lot of hair.

Ashley and her husband would like to thank everyone who prayed for this miracle. Dad adds she’ll be able to bait her hook by the end of the week.

