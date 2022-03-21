Body of woman missing since Dec. 2021 found in Boone County, Mo. conservation area

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office in mid-Missouri is investigating after someone spotted the body of a woman missing for nearly three months Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the human remains are those of Angie Rice, a 45-year-old woman reported missing in December 2021.

Boone County deputies responded to the Rocky Fork Conservation area around 5 p.m. Sunday after learning someone discovered a body in the water. Fire crews helped recover the body from the water.

Investigators say Rice was reported missing in December 2021. Her vehicle had been spotted in parking lot near the conservation area. Officials were unable to find Rice during several searches prior to Sunday.

Rice’s body has been turned over to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy. An investigation is underway into her death.

