FACT SHEET: Buy your St. Jude Dream Home tickets

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Construction for the 2022 KSPR Dream Home is underway in Republic.

Tickets go on sale on March 31.

The House:

King Built Artisan Homes in Valley Trails, Republic Estimated value: $680,000 1352 Wilder Trail, Republic, Mo. 65738

Giveaway Date: Sunday, June 26 Tickets on Sale

Prize Deadline: Friday, April 1 $2,500 Visa gift card courtesy of TWS Excavations

Bonus Prize Deadline: Friday, May 13 Acura ILX courtesy of Frank Leta Acura of Springfield

Early Bird Prize Deadline: Friday, April 2 The Ultimate Outdoor Living Package is valued at over $10,000 courtesy of Outdoor Home. Includes a 7-piece patio set and a Large Big Green Egg with a matching 76-inch Custom Cooking Island.

House Features:

• 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-car garage 3,500 sq. ft. house

• Custom cabinets, closets and pantry, and a home office

• Upstairs ideal for kids with a Jack and Jill bathroom along with an additional family

CLICK dreamhome.org or call 800-870-2980 to buy your tickets on March 31.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.