Advertisement

FACT SHEET: Buy your St. Jude Dream Home tickets

Construction for the 2022 KSPR Dream Home is underway in Republic.
Construction for the 2022 KSPR Dream Home is underway in Republic.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Construction for the 2022 KSPR Dream Home is underway in Republic.

Tickets go on sale on March 31.

The House:

King Built Artisan Homes in Valley Trails, Republic Estimated value: $680,000 1352 Wilder Trail, Republic, Mo. 65738

Giveaway Date: Sunday, June 26 Tickets on Sale

Prize Deadline: Friday, April 1 $2,500 Visa gift card courtesy of TWS Excavations

Bonus Prize Deadline: Friday, May 13 Acura ILX courtesy of Frank Leta Acura of Springfield

Early Bird Prize Deadline: Friday, April 2 The Ultimate Outdoor Living Package is valued at over $10,000 courtesy of Outdoor Home. Includes a 7-piece patio set and a Large Big Green Egg with a matching 76-inch Custom Cooking Island.

House Features:

• 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 3-car garage 3,500 sq. ft. house

• Custom cabinets, closets and pantry, and a home office

• Upstairs ideal for kids with a Jack and Jill bathroom along with an additional family

CLICK dreamhome.org or call 800-870-2980 to buy your tickets on March 31.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the True Empire nightclub on South Scenic Street near Elm around 3:30 a.m...
Police: 2 injured in shootings outside Springfield nightclub
Researchers warn of tick-borne virus in US, first identified in Missouri in 2009
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
Man accused of assaulting Joplin officer shot overnight by another officer
SPC has a marginal severe storms risk for the area Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain returns this week

Latest News

Young volunteer Maren shares her passion for getting involved with Clean Green.
Volunteer Ozarks: Clean Green Goals & Success
Candice Reed, a volunteer for The Salvation Army, shares what inspired her to volunteer on a...
Volunteer Ozarks: The Salvation Army Donations
A monthly meeting where female volunteers discuss ways to help area nonprofits in the Table...
Volunteer Ozarks: Neighbors & Friends of Table Rock Lake
A boy drops in change for The Salvation Army during bell ringing season.
Volunteer Ozarks: Salvation Army Major Thanks Community