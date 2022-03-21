Advertisement

Firefighters battle 3 house fires along Lake of the Ozarks

By Marina Silva
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters at the Lake of the Ozarks battled a fire that spread to three homes along the Lake of the Ozarks.

Firefighters responded to Peacock Lane near State Highway Y on Monday morning. The fire also damaged boats docked on the lake. Investigators have not released any information about what caused the fire.

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District and the Mid-County Fire Protection District responded to the fire.

