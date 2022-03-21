Firefighters battle 3 house fires along Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters at the Lake of the Ozarks battled a fire that spread to three homes along the Lake of the Ozarks.

Firefighters responded to Peacock Lane near State Highway Y on Monday morning. The fire also damaged boats docked on the lake. Investigators have not released any information about what caused the fire.

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District and the Mid-County Fire Protection District responded to the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.