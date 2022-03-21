Judge sentences Marshfield, Mo. man in deadly shootings of his wife, mother-in-law

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Marshfield man to 150 years in prison for the shooting deaths of his wife and mother-in-law in April of 2018.

A jury convicted Kenneth Livingston, 34, in October in the deaths of his wife Lindsey Livingston and his mother-in-law Kristee Bedgood. A Taney County judge heard the case on a change of venue.

Webster County deputies found Lindsey Livingston and Kristee Bedgood dead of gunshot wounds inside their Elkland home in April 2018. Lindsey’s father, Scott Bedgood, was also shot in the arm. Investigators say Livingston admitted to going through a terrible divorce with Lindsey. They say he showed up at the house one morning to see his three children, ranging from the ages of two to nine years old. Investigators say it appeared the family was having a birthday party before shots were fired.

Detectives say Livingston told them he began arguing with his wife in the garage over him taking the kids away from the home for a short trip. Scott Bedgood said he then heard Lindsey yell “he’s got a gun” from the garage. Bedgood then ran into his back bedroom to get a gun. Detectives say, by then, his wife and daughter had been shot to death in the garage.

Bedgood then told detectives he exchanged gunfire inside the house with Livingston. Detectives say Bedgood was then shot in the arm. Livingston then left the home, but Webster County deputies arrested him moments after the reported incident.

