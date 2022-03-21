Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: lost Shepherd mix puppy found with a harness on

This Shepherd mix puppy was found with a harness and dragging a leash
This Shepherd mix puppy was found with a harness and dragging a leash
By Leigh Moody
Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a gorgeous puppy found alone in the parking lot of a Springfield apartment complex.

The puppy was found at the Parkwood apartments last Tuesday and it’s pretty obvious he does have an owner somewhere missing him.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss ays, “somebody found him that lived there and brought him out to us. He had a black harness with a leash trailing, so it’s possible he got away from his owner, but no one’s come to claim him just yet.”

That apartment complex is right near the intersection of Kearney and Barnes.

Animal control says the pup is only about five to six months old and is some kind of Shepherd, possibly Australian, based on the marbling of his fur.

Despite having the harness on, he didn’t have a collar, tag or chip. He’s a very sweet and chill dog for being so young and is in very good condition.

If you know where he belongs, call animal control at 417-833-3592 or contact them online.

You can also submit any lost or found animal to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

