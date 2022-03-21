Advertisement

Mercy Springfield CEO announces resignation for new job

Starting January 3 Mercy will allow one visitor per patient in all hospitals, clinics and patient car facilities.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy announced Brent Hubbard, president, and chief operating officer of Mercy Hospitals Springfield Communities accepted a leadership position with another hospital system in Oklahoma City.

The move returns Hubbard and his family to their home state of Oklahoma, where he and his wife have siblings, parents, nieces, and nephews. He joined Mercy Springfield in August of 2016. He served at a hospital in the Fort Smith area before arriving to Springfield.

Hubbard has led Mercy Springfield through challenging times, like the pandemic. He also led the hospital staff through the construction and opening of Mercy’s Heart Hospital and its Mercy Kids Emergency Room.

Hubbard’s last day is tentatively set for April 20, 2022. Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities, will assume Hubbard’s responsibilities in the interim.

