Motorcyclist dies in crash south of Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Ozark, Mo. died in a crash Monday morning south of Springfield.

Bryan Amburn, 30, died in the crash on South Farm Road 163, about quarter-of-a-mile south of Springfield.

Investigators say a driver of an SUV pulled out in front of the motorcyclist. Investigators say Amburn was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash happened. Amburn later died at a Springfield hospital.

