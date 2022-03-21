Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in crash south of Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Ozark, Mo. died in a crash Monday morning south of Springfield.

Bryan Amburn, 30, died in the crash on South Farm Road 163, about quarter-of-a-mile south of Springfield.

Investigators say a driver of an SUV pulled out in front of the motorcyclist. Investigators say Amburn was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash happened. Amburn later died at a Springfield hospital.

