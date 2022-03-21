Mountain Home, Ark. mother faces charges in stabbing death of son

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A mother from Mountain Home faces murder charges in the death of her 16-year-old son.

Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, faces a first-degree murder charge. A judge set a bond of $500,000.

Investigators responded to a call Sunday around 10:30 p.m. for a victim with a stab wound. The victim later died at Baxter Regional Medical Center. Investigators have not released a motive in the case.

The Arkansas State Police is assisting in the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.