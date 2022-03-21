Advertisement

Mountain Home, Ark. mother faces charges in stabbing death of son

Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, faces a first-degree murder charge.
Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, faces a first-degree murder charge.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A mother from Mountain Home faces murder charges in the death of her 16-year-old son.

Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, faces a first-degree murder charge. A judge set a bond of $500,000.

Investigators responded to a call Sunday around 10:30 p.m. for a victim with a stab wound. The victim later died at Baxter Regional Medical Center. Investigators have not released a motive in the case.

The Arkansas State Police is assisting in the investigation.

