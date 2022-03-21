Ozarks Technical Community College raises tuition costs for upcoming semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College is raising tuition for students. This decision comes after tuition rates stayed the same during the height of the pandemic.

OTC spokesperson Mark Miller says tuition is going up about four percent, which is an increase of a few dollars per credit hour.

Students are divided into tiers. Tier one would be general education students. Tier two are technical education students. Tier three are health sciences students.

Depending on the area of study and where you live, tuition rate increases range.

Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 In-District tuition $5 increase per credit hour $5 increase per credit hour $6 increase per credit hour Out-of-District tuition $7 increase per credit hour $7 increase per credit hour $8 increase per credit hour Out-of-State tuition $9 increase per credit hour $9 increase per credit hour $10 increase per credit hour

Miller says OTC will see about $1.5 million in increased revenue from raising tuition. Most of that will cover increased costs to operate the college, especially labor costs.

“A lower paid staff position, we might get 25 to 30 applications,” Miller says. “Now, we might get five applications. Competition for labor has really increased and so we have to increase our salaries to keep pace with that.”

Eden Schweitzer has been a student at OTC for more than two years. She says rising costs can be hard for working students.

”I just picked up another job actually yesterday,” Schweitzer says. “I’m gonna nanny and then work at school, so I’m doubling up on jobs and kind of trying to think ahead and prepare for it to get worse.”

Despite the costs only going up a few dollars, Schweitzer says it was still hard to hear.

“My first reaction was like, ‘Oh my gosh, of course,’” Schweitzer says. “Everything in the world right now, like I wasn’t really shocked, but I was kind of like, this isn’t the best news. This kind of sucks.”

Schweitzer says the biggest concern for students is that they weren’t made aware of the increased costs.

Registration for summer classes opens March 28, which is when the school planned to alert students.

Schweitzer says the more time students would’ve had to prepare, the better.

“I’m not the best with my money, so if I get a heads up, I can save and put that money aside knowing that I’m going to need it in my future,” Schweitzer says. “I think students should be made aware of the change before registration just so they aren’t blindsided and shocked.”

The increased tuition goes into effect with the summer semester, which starts on June 1.

