Springfield-Greene County Health could get $2 million for continued Covid-19 response, vaccine outreach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department could get $2 million in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Health and CDC.

The money is spread out across two grants. The first is just over $1.4 million, and will be used to pay an outside company to continue working with the health department on testing, contact tracing, and vaccinations.

“In 2020, we contracted with a group called Maximus to expand our capacity and to reach more people as cases were going up,” explains Rinda Davis, Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s Assistant Director. “To date, we’ve investigated more than 70 thousand cases in Greene County. As far as contact tracing, we’ve reached more than 37 thousand individuals, and we’ve provided more than 30 thousand Covid-19 tests. The funding will help to offset the cost of that contract.”

As of Friday, March 18th, the seven-day rolling average of new cases in Greene County is at 11. 30 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday as well. Both metrics are much lower than when the virus peaked in January, causing more than 700 cases a day. Davis explains while cases are low, the department is focusing on the vaccination rate. 53.9 percent of eligible Greene County residents have been fully vaccinated.

“We also are working with (Maximus) to expand our vaccinator team,” says Davis. “They have been helping us and will continue to help us with our outreach and stationary clinic that we have operating to provide Covid-19 vaccine.”

A second grant would bring more than $500 thousand to the department. Davis explains that money would be used for outreach among minority and underserved populations.

“We’ll continue to partner with the library and potentially other organizations, and with this, we want to really get out there and find those groups that haven’t had a chance to get vaccinated or who have had reservations about getting the vaccine,” says Davis. “I would love to see that needle on our vaccination rate move. We know that is going to take having conversations and finding unique opportunities to talk with folks, answer their questions, and find out why they may not have received the vaccine.”

The Springfield City Council has to formally accept the grants for the money to be available. Both grants will be presented to the council for consideration at tonight’s meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at historic city hall.

