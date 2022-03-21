Taney County Sheriff’s Office explains dangers of swatting following fake 911 call Friday

KIRBYVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 911 call from a man on Friday claiming he had shot his wife at his home in Kirbyville. Investigators say it turns out, it was a hoax.

The sheriff’s office sent its SWAT officers to the home Friday night where they contacted the man inside. After officers searched the home, they discovered there was only one person there and no one was injured.

“Apparently some gentleman had been playing video games online and there was an argument over the video game,” said Sheriff Brad Daniels.

Sheriff Daniels says authorities believe the argument is what led to the fake call from out of the area. The number that dispatchers received the call from matched the number the Kirbyville man had been texting. Authorities say, because the fake caller used a phone number from an app to communicate, that number is harder to trace. Daniels says swatting or falsely reporting a violent emergency situation can cause danger to the community, law enforcement, and those being falsely accused.

”It’s a threat to the folks in the area, because the officers are expecting to deal with somebody who has just shot somebody,” Daniels said. “They don’t know what they’re responding to, their senses are going to be heightened.”

Investigators say often times we talk to children about the dangers of sharing personal information with people you’re playing games with online. In this case, it was adults. Sheriff aniels says If you don’t know somebody and you have no reason to share your phone number or address with them, then you should keep that to yourself.

”If the subject hadn’t know an address to send this to, it probably wouldn’t have made the threats,” said Sheriff Daniels

So far, no one’s been arrested, but the sheriff says charges will be filed if they can track down the caller.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.