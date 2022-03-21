Verdict expected Friday for Camden Co. man charged in two deaths from August 2016

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - After ten delays and one mistrial, a verdict is expected Friday in the case of Steven Endsley.

Endsley is accused of killing a mother and daughter in Camden County more than five years ago. A case review is scheduled for Friday morning in Camden County following the start of Endsley’s trial on March 1.

Endsley is charged with stabbing Danielle Smith, 27, and her mother Teresa Jackson, 61, then burning down their mobile home in August 2016. Medical reports indicate Smith was stabbed to death and her her mother was strangled before their bodies were burned.

Before the women were killed authorities say Endsley harassed them, though an order of protection was not filed. Reports filed with police indicate that Endsley didn’t agree with Smith’s lifestyle. Prosecutors argue that Endsley wanted to kill Smith because she was gay.

The case was originally filed in Camden County, but was transferred to Laclede County. The case was moved again to Cass County in hopes of finding an impartial jury. Endsley then decided to exercise his right to a bench trial, moving the case back to Camden County in January 2022.

During trial hearings from March 1-2, Endsley’s defense attorney worked to discredit witnesses and investigators, even suggesting that this crime was a murder-suicide. The state referred to text and voicemail messages to illustrate what they say is a pattern of harassment of the women by Endsley. Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham says Smith and Jackson had problems with Endsley, but they never filed a protection order.

If convicted, Endsley could spend the rest of his life in prison.

