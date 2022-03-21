Advertisement

WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it

A rented Tesla goes airborne over a hill and crashes into parked vehicles below. (Source: LAPD Central Traffic/YouTube, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Authorities in Los Angeles are looking for the person who performed a reckless stunt with a rented Tesla, crashed it and then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect performed what they call a “dangerous jump stunt” early Sunday morning that resulted in a wreck involving a pair of parked cars and several trash cans. The driver abandoned the rented vehicle.

No one was injured.

The stunt was recorded by several spectators who posted it on social media accounts.

A video of the incident was shared by police on YouTube, showing the Tesla go airborne over a hill and land before crashing into the parked vehicles.

Police say they’ve received dozens of tips and no longer need the public’s help, but the driver remains at large as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the True Empire nightclub on South Scenic Street near Elm around 3:30 a.m...
Police: 2 injured in shootings outside Springfield nightclub
Researchers warn of tick-borne virus in US, first identified in Missouri in 2009
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
Man accused of assaulting Joplin officer shot overnight by another officer
SPC has a marginal severe storms risk for the area Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain returns this week

Latest News

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
Match launches new app for single parents
Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, faces a first-degree murder charge.
Mountain Home, Ark. mother faces charges in stabbing death of son
Deadly weekend of shootings across US
This Shepherd mix puppy was found with a harness and dragging a leash
Leigh’s Lost and Found: lost Shepherd mix puppy found with a harness on