ON YOUR SIDE: ‘Wrong number’ scam circulating around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Better Business Bureau of Southwest Missouri reports many have received a scam text message, considered one of the newer romance scams.

The message starts like they just met you followed by a photo of a woman. This is likely a bot. When you respond, likely with “wrong number,” the messages keep coming trying to continue a conversation. Eventually, those texts turn sexual and pornographic images are sent from the bot.

One woman received the “wrong number” scam texts. Then two days later her 11-year-old son received the same one.

”That just made my heart sink,” Lisa Mclaughlin says. “I’m just so grateful that I caught it before he had a chance to. I was able to see it and I just did not respond to that one at all. I just blocked the number.”

These bots could be doing one of two things. They could be allowing other scammers to know that your phone number is active. Another possibility is after you continue the conversation they could eventually ask you for money.

If you receive a text from a number you don’t know the best thing you can do is ignore it and report it to the BBB.

