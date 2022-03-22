Bass Pro Shops and city of Springfield working on safety preparations for World’s Fishing Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The World’s Fishing Fair, a one-of-kind event for outdoor enthusiasts, returns to Springfield as Bass Pro Shops celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Bass Pro’s flagship store in Springfield, located at 1935 S. Campbell Ave., will hold the World’s Fishing Fair from March 30 to April 3.

In partnership with the city, Bass Pro is working on taking several safety precautions by hiring out the Springfield Police Department and partnering with local hospitals.

Near 30 years ago, the Bass Pro Fishing Fair drew crowds of more than 250,000. Monday night, Springfield City Council members anticipated the event will bring in double that amount this time around.

“There’s going to be so much to see and do, from seminars from legendary fishermen, NASCAR appearances, concerts for what we anticipate will be the largest event in the history of angling,” said Janet Glaser, Spokesperson for Bass Pro Shops.

Bass Pro Shops is making sure it, along with the city, is prepared for whatever may happen.

”When Johnny Morris and his team approached the city, we knew it could bring a whole lot of new people to the city,” said Cora Scott, Director of Public Information for the City of Springfield. ”We have teamed up with our Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and looking at this as a worst-case scenario. We know that won’t happen, but we want to be prepared in that case.”

It will include a full security outfit, including Springfield Police Department officers. Bass Pro will partner with local hospitals and disaster medical assistance teams to transport to emergency rooms if needed.

“A large collaborative effort going on in the community to make sure we can manage this event as safe as possible,” said Bob Patterson, Executive Director of EMS at Mercy. “In addition to what we have going on throughout Springfield, we will also have five EMS squads staged nearby in the case of a large emergency.”

So what might be the largest event in Springfield to date is being backed by even larger planning.

”We’re thankful with partnerships with the city to plan the influx of people coming to the Ozarks and we’re just excited to host it here in Springfield,” said Glaser.

Road Closures will also be coming with the event, most notable a portion of Campbell Avenue between West Sunshine Street and West Cherokee Street. Tickets are still available with local and veterans discounts.

