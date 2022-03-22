Advertisement

Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield returning; organizers add another night of music

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in downtown Springfield is returning for the summer of 2022 after two years off because of the pandemic.

This year’s festival kicks off on Thursday, August 11. It runs through Saturday, August 13. Organizers expect around 75,000 visitors to attend. Festival organizers will celebrate ten years.

Organizers made a big announcement about the festival Tuesday. This year’s festival will start on Thursday. That night will feature a night of street music.

The city hopes the festival will bring the community together again and give the city a big economic boost.

“We have received a lot of requests even from our state legislature about wouldn’t it be great to have it even bigger than it is,” said Cora Scott. “Which is so amazing to have support at all levels. So we decided lets just back it up. Let’s start the party early on Thursday night.”

The cover band Emerald City will perform on Thursday night. The city will host the concert on Jefferson Street with a huge dance party.

Car owners may begin to register for the event. CLICK HERE for the signup page.

