Chiefs bring back DT Derrick Nnadi with deal for next season

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs agreed with defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi on a contract for next season, adding to the continuity on the defensive line that came with restructuring the contract of pass rusher Frank Clark.

The contract with the 25-year-old Nnadi was announced Monday by his representatives at SportsTrust Advisors.

Nnadi was selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2018 draft and has been a dependable part of three AFC title teams and another that was beaten in the conference championship game this past season. He’s started 52 of the 64 games he’s appeared in during the regular season along with eight starts in 11 career postseason games.

The defensive tackle, whose main job in the Kansas City defense is to stop the run, also is coming off his best season getting after the quarterback. Nnadi had three sacks last season to tie Mike Danna for third on the team.

___

