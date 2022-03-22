Endangered Person Advisory: Lebanon Police Dept. searching for man who left assisted living center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man who disappeared from an assisted living center.

Mark T. Spence, 49, left Lebanon Health Care North on Morton Road on March 17 around 7:30 p.m.

Spence walked away from the assisted living center. He suffers from a traumatic brain injury and has a diminished mental capacity. Police say he likely may be en route to Union Village Ridge or St. Clair areas where family is located.

If you see Spence, immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.

