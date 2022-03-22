Advertisement

Endangered Person Advisory: Lebanon Police Dept. searching for man who left assisted living center

Mark T. Spence, 49, left Lebanon Health Care North on Morton Road on March 17 around 7:30 p.m.
Mark T. Spence, 49, left Lebanon Health Care North on Morton Road on March 17 around 7:30 p.m.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man who disappeared from an assisted living center.

Mark T. Spence, 49, left Lebanon Health Care North on Morton Road on March 17 around 7:30 p.m.

Spence walked away from the assisted living center. He suffers from a traumatic brain injury and has a diminished mental capacity. Police say he likely may be en route to Union Village Ridge or St. Clair areas where family is located.

If you see Spence, immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Reynolds and her husband welcomed Josilyn Grace.
BABY NEWS: KY3′s Ashley Reynolds welcomes new baby girl
Starting January 3 Mercy will allow one visitor per patient in all hospitals, clinics and...
Mercy Springfield COO announces resignation for new job
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
Model radar forecast this afternoon - showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain and storms Tuesday

Latest News

Kansas City Royals players Ryan O'Hearn, second from right, and LaCoby Jones, right, give...
Royals agree with Mondesi, O’Hearn to avoid arbitration
Organizers of the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival adding extra night
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield returning; organizers add another night of music
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield returning; organizers add another night of music
Laclede County authorities arrest 2 Conway, Mo. brothers for distributing methamphetamine