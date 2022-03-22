Federal prosecutors charge Dixon, Mo. woman with methamphetamine trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dixon, Missouri, woman faces federal charges for possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

Connie M. Gonzales, 51, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield, Mo., with one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

Law enforcement officers say they executed a search warrant at Gonzalez’s residence on Monday, March 21. Investigators found a safe in the master bedroom containing a large bag of approximately 400 grams of crystal methamphetamine and three small baggies of crystal methamphetamine. Investigators also found a cellophane-wrapped package on the bed, under the sheet, that contained approximately 440 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine L. Stockard. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Pulaski County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the South Central Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.