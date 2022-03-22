Advertisement

Greene County prosecutor files charges in beating death of man outside club

Jasmin Marquis Hopkins, 31, of Springfield faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of Jefffrey K. Brent, 37, of Springfield.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a man wanted in the beating death of a man outside a Springfield nightclub in January.

Jasmin Marquis Hopkins, 31, of Springfield faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of Jefffrey K. Brent, 37, of Springfield. A judge sets a bond for Hopkins at $25,000.

Officers responded to the assault on January 30 at 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Rumors Cabaret at 1750 South Glenstone Avenue. Officers found Brent suffering from life-threatening injuries. He later died from head trauma.

One witness told police Brent did not provoke the attack. Police tied a vehicle leaving the parking lot at the time of the assault to Hopkins. Police say text messages between Hopkins and another man also tied him to the assault.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

