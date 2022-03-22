Greene County prosecutor files charges in beating death of man outside club

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a man wanted in the beating death of a man outside a Springfield nightclub in January.

Jasmin Marquis Hopkins, 31, of Springfield faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of Jefffrey K. Brent, 37, of Springfield. A judge sets a bond for Hopkins at $25,000.

Officers responded to the assault on January 30 at 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Rumors Cabaret at 1750 South Glenstone Avenue. Officers found Brent suffering from life-threatening injuries. He later died from head trauma.

One witness told police Brent did not provoke the attack. Police tied a vehicle leaving the parking lot at the time of the assault to Hopkins. Police say text messages between Hopkins and another man also tied him to the assault.

