Intersection project at Kearney and West Bypass in Springfield kicks off in two weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers can expect closed lanes and slow traffic after a major road project in north Springfield starts in two weeks.

Starting the week of April 4th, Blevin’s Asphalt out of Mt. Vernon, Missouri will start working to add two right-turn lanes and widen two turn lanes at West Bypass and Kearney Street. Brad Gripka with the Missouri Department of Transportation says adding the turn lanes should take three to four months. After the turn lanes are added, new traffic lights will be added, and finally, the entire intersection will be repaved. According to MoDOT, 11 thousand drivers take Kearney street, and 16 thousand drivers take West Bypass every day.

“Northbound traffic on West Bypass trying to make that turn going eastbound onto Kearney, we do see that traffic back up,” explains Brad Gripka, a traffic engineer with MoDOT. “We’ll see some great improvements there once it’s complete.”

But that’s just half of the project. The other part, which also starts the week of April 4th, involves repaving more than six miles of West Bypass. That stretch runs all the way from I-44 to James River Freeway. But, a lot of West Bypass is still in pretty good shape.

“We do it every six or seven years, and it’s time for that service,” says Gripka. “We try to keep the upkeep so we don’t get the potholes and we can keep the pavement in good shape.”

Resurfacing on West Bypass will be done overnight, so there will be overnight lane closures. Work at Kearney and West Bypass will be done during the day and night, so drivers may have to find an alternate route. Gripka explains entrances to some businesses on Kearney Street will be blocked, but only for a week or so at a time. Sidewalks parallel to Kearney street will be moved or repaired as work wraps up.

The whole project should be done by December of this year.

