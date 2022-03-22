Advertisement

Intersection project at Kearney and West Bypass in Springfield kicks off in two weeks

The Missouri Department of Transportation is making plans to improve the intersection of West...
The Missouri Department of Transportation is making plans to improve the intersection of West Bypass and Kearney Street in north Springfield.(KY3)
By Zachary Dodge
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers can expect closed lanes and slow traffic after a major road project in north Springfield starts in two weeks.

Starting the week of April 4th, Blevin’s Asphalt out of Mt. Vernon, Missouri will start working to add two right-turn lanes and widen two turn lanes at West Bypass and Kearney Street. Brad Gripka with the Missouri Department of Transportation says adding the turn lanes should take three to four months. After the turn lanes are added, new traffic lights will be added, and finally, the entire intersection will be repaved. According to MoDOT, 11 thousand drivers take Kearney street, and 16 thousand drivers take West Bypass every day.

“Northbound traffic on West Bypass trying to make that turn going eastbound onto Kearney, we do see that traffic back up,” explains Brad Gripka, a traffic engineer with MoDOT. “We’ll see some great improvements there once it’s complete.”

But that’s just half of the project. The other part, which also starts the week of April 4th, involves repaving more than six miles of West Bypass. That stretch runs all the way from I-44 to James River Freeway. But, a lot of West Bypass is still in pretty good shape.

“We do it every six or seven years, and it’s time for that service,” says Gripka. “We try to keep the upkeep so we don’t get the potholes and we can keep the pavement in good shape.”

Resurfacing on West Bypass will be done overnight, so there will be overnight lane closures. Work at Kearney and West Bypass will be done during the day and night, so drivers may have to find an alternate route. Gripka explains entrances to some businesses on Kearney Street will be blocked, but only for a week or so at a time. Sidewalks parallel to Kearney street will be moved or repaired as work wraps up.

The whole project should be done by December of this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Reynolds and her husband welcomed Josilyn Grace.
BABY NEWS: KY3′s Ashley Reynolds welcomes new baby girl
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
Starting January 3 Mercy will allow one visitor per patient in all hospitals, clinics and...
Mercy Springfield CEO announces resignation for new job
Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, faces a first-degree murder charge.
Mountain Home, Ark. mother faces charges in stabbing death of son
Body of woman missing since Dec. 2021 found in Boone County, Mo. conservation area

Latest News

Some strong storms possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain and storm activity Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storms today
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of East Reed Lane around 8 p.m.
Woman escapes house fire in Nixa, Mo.
Sexual Assault Forensic Exam Kit
Out-of-pocket expenses for sexual assault victims can be high; Missouri offering only forensic exam for free