Laclede County authorities arrest 2 Conway, Mo. brothers for distributing methamphetamine

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County authorities arrested two Conway, Mo. brothers, both 27-years-old, for distributing methamphetamine.

Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group officers, Laclede County deputies, and members of the Missouri Highway Patrol executed a search warrant Monday in the 500 block of First Street in Conway. Investigators say the search warrant led to the seizure of nearly a pound of methamphetamine. Officers also seized an additional 52 grams of marijuana.

“This was a significant arrest and seizure in Conway and shows the scope of drug dealing even in small communities such as Conway,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

The two brothers do not face formal charges. Officers presented the case to the Laclede County Prosecutor’s Office.

