Advertisement

Move over peanut butter, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon spread is here

B&G Foods says the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread captures the taste of a bowl of...
B&G Foods says the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread captures the taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal in a brand-new way.(PRNewsfoto)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A popular cereal brand is expanding beyond the breakfast table as it is transforming into a flavorful spread this month.

B&G Foods announced Monday the launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread, something it says can be added to just about anything.

“Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread will offer consumers new opportunities to enjoy the flavors of the iconic cereal well beyond breakfast,” said Jordan Greenberg, executive vice president and chief commercial officer with B&G Foods. “Consumers are eager to find new and innovative ways to enjoy their favorite foods and flavors, such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.”

B&G Foods has created recipe ideas for the cinnamon spread that include dessert puffs, cookies, pizza, grilled cheese and more, according to a product press release.

Company representatives said the taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal can be added to bread, fruit, an ingredient in baked goods, a dessert topping or enjoyed with a spoon out of the jar.

“Bringing Cinnamon Toast Crunch to brand fans in this spreadable form felt like a completely new idea, and we’re excited for consumers to experience this new innovation firsthand,” said Astrid Perez Martin, senior brand manager for General Mills.

The cinnamon spread joins Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend that was launched in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Reynolds and her husband welcomed Josilyn Grace.
BABY NEWS: KY3′s Ashley Reynolds welcomes new baby girl
Starting January 3 Mercy will allow one visitor per patient in all hospitals, clinics and...
Mercy Springfield COO announces resignation for new job
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
Model radar forecast this afternoon - showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain and storms Tuesday

Latest News

Model radar forecast this afternoon - showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Showers the Next Two Days
2-year-old Ozark, Mo. boy recovering after swallowing rock at daycare Monday
Some Disney workers participated in a walkout Tuesday to protest the company's slow response to...
Disney in balancing act as some workers walk out in protest
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. addresses disparities in COVID-19 response
A woman in South Carolina has sustained severe injuries after she was mauled by three dogs,...
Woman suffers severe injuries, loses both arms after vicious dog attack in South Carolina