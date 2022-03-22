Advertisement

Police departments around the Ozarks react to higher gas prices

By Marina Silva
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police departments across the Ozarks are seeing the increase in gas prices, but it is not in ways that everyone else sees.

Both the Springfield Police Department and the Buffalo Police Department have specific places they go to get gas. In Springfield, it is the same place as the other public works vehicles.

“When police vehicles are ready to fuel up, they come to the fill Broyles Public Works complex. They enter in some information based on their vehicle and the mileage and stuff and then they’re able to fill up their vehicles with gas,” said Cris Swaters, Public Information Officer for Springfield Police Department.

For Buffalo Police Department, the department contracts out with a local company.

“We contract with a local MFA here, and that’s where we get our gas, and they get us a discounted rate because we’re a fleet. So we have fleet programs for our gas usage here in the city of Buffalo,” said chief Chris Twitchel of the Buffalo Police Department.

In February, the Springfield Police department spent more than $49,0000 in fuel. That is up from the $54,000 spent in July of 2021. Both departments say they will continue to provide the services needed for the cities.

“The cost of fuel is not going to impact our ability to be able to provide services to Springfield in order to keep Springfield safE,” said Swaters.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with the mayo. We both agree that we’re not going to cut services, especially patrol services to our city,” said Chief Twitchel.

