Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. addresses disparities in COVID-19 response

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department received a $574,599 grant from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to expand efforts to address health disparities caused by COVID-19.

With this additional funding, the department will implement expanded testing and vaccination opportunities among high-risk and underserved populations in Greene County.

In 2021, approximately 42% of Health Department vaccine clinics provided underserved and high-risk populations in Greene County access to the vaccine. With this expansion, the Health Department can continue its work to advance health equity and social determinants of health-related to COVID-19. By continuing to partner with the Springfield-Greene County Library system, holding community vaccination and testing events at trusted and convenient sites, and creating additional health promotional activities, the Health Department will increase vaccine and testing access for individuals experiencing barriers such as:

  • Insufficient access.
  • Low health literacy.
  • Lack of broadband access.
  • Being uninsured or underinsured.
  • Experiencing a disability.
  • Lack of transportation.
  • Inability to take time away from work.

These barriers have disproportionately affected rural residents and racial and ethnic minority groups living in Greene County, particularly when it comes to receiving life-saving healthcare.

With increased testing and vaccine opportunities, it is our hope that more people will have access to critical elements of healthcare, so they can better protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community.

For information about upcoming vaccine and testing events, visit Vaccine417.com, COVIDTesting417.com, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

