Woman escapes house fire in Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman escaped a house fire in Nixa Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of East Reed Lane around 8 p.m.

Investigators say the woman was sleeping when a neighbor called 911 and then the woman’s grandson to report the fire. The woman suffered minor smoke inhalation while escaping.

The fire damaged much of the back of the house. Investigators say it is likely a total loss.

