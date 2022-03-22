Advertisement

Woman escapes house fire in Nixa, Mo.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of East Reed Lane around 8 p.m.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of East Reed Lane around 8 p.m.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman escaped a house fire in Nixa Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of East Reed Lane around 8 p.m.

Investigators say the woman was sleeping when a neighbor called 911 and then the woman’s grandson to report the fire. The woman suffered minor smoke inhalation while escaping.

The fire damaged much of the back of the house. Investigators say it is likely a total loss.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the True Empire nightclub on South Scenic Street near Elm around 3:30 a.m...
Police: 2 injured in shootings outside Springfield nightclub
Researchers warn of tick-borne virus in US, first identified in Missouri in 2009
Showers and thunderstorms tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rainy Night
Ashley Reynolds and her husband welcomed Josilyn Grace.
BABY NEWS: KY3′s Ashley Reynolds welcomes new baby girl
Body of woman missing since Dec. 2021 found in Boone County, Mo. conservation area

Latest News

Sexual Assault Forensic Exam Kit
Out-of-pocket expenses for sexual assault victims can be high; Missouri offering only forensic exam for free
Greene County Juvenile Justice Center
Greene County Juvenile Office seeing decrease in referrals; using data to analyze trends
Brock Rowe, the interim Director of Springfield's Building Development Services, says the...
Springfield after-hours nightclub where shootings took place shouldn’t have been open, according to city officials
Police investigate shootings at a Springfield nightclub's parking lot