Advertisement

97-year-old Texas man survives tornado in his bed when it hits home

A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.
A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.(KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A 97-year-old man managed to escape his bedroom following a strong EF-2 tornado early Tuesday morning.

Family members of Willis Wills said he was in his bed when the tornado hit his home in the Fairplay community of Panola County, Texas, just after midnight. The storm sent debris falling down on top of him and his bed.

Wills managed to get out of his bedroom and into his living room, where he sat on his couch until a truck driver stopped to help, according to KLTV.

A few homes in the area suffered damage in the Fairplay community. No serious injuries were reported.

A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service shows the storm was an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 130 mph.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A scare for an Ozark family - their two year old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis...
2-year-old Ozark, Mo. boy recovering after swallowing rock at daycare Monday
With extensive clouds and drizzle, temperatures will struggle to warm much above 40° today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weather is on spring break
Jasmin Marquis Hopkins, 31, of Springfield faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the...
Greene County prosecutor files charges in the death of man outside club
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
Brock Rowe, the interim Director of Springfield's Building Development Services, says the...
Springfield after-hours nightclub where shootings took place shouldn’t have been open, according to city officials

Latest News

Water waste samples taken in the Springfield area show Omicron-subvariant
Water waste samples taken in the Springfield area show Omicron-subvariant
City of Ozark, Mo. prepping for possible renewal of transportation sales tax in April
A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland
Ozark voters are being asked to continue to pay a sales tax to fix streets, bridges and walkways.
City of Ozark, Mo. prepping for possible renewal of transportation sales tax in April
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine