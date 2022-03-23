Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old missing in Wisconsin

An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee....
An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee. Police believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, 15.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 3-month-old boy.

Anthony L. Crudup Jr. was last seen in the 4300 block of West Marion Street in Milwaukee around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, a 15-year-old girl last seen traveling on foot.

Vonaisha has no relationship to Anthony, the alert stated.

Anthony was last seen wearing a light blue and dark blue with white design two-piece sweatsuit.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A scare for an Ozark family - their two year old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis...
2-year-old Ozark, Mo. boy recovering after swallowing rock at daycare Monday
With extensive clouds and drizzle, temperatures will struggle to warm much above 40° today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weather is on spring break
Jasmin Marquis Hopkins, 31, of Springfield faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in the...
Greene County prosecutor files charges in beating death of man outside club
Brock Rowe, the interim Director of Springfield's Building Development Services, says the...
Springfield after-hours nightclub where shootings took place shouldn’t have been open, according to city officials
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1

Latest News

A man is Texas is grateful his elderly father survived a tornado that tore up his home....
'He was laying there praying': Man survives reported tornado in Texas on his bed
The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce honored Joe Turner with its 2022 Springfieldian of the...
Springfieldian of the Year names for 2022
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
1 killed after severe storms rip through Texas to South Carolina
"A brother and sister arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis after...
GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive at St. Jude