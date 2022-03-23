Ash Grove Police Department nearly fully-staffed again 1 month after new chief’s hire

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - New Ash Grove Police Chief John Davis wrapped up his first month of work with the department.

Chief Davis joined the department after it lost several officers in 2021, including the former chief. That’s why Chief Davis made hiring his top priority when taking the job. Since he started in February, he filled the last open officer position and found additional money in the budget to hire another officer.

”Our end goal is to try to perform and give Ash Grove as many services as we possibly can,” Chief Davis says.

That brings the police department up to five officers in total which offers additional protection within the agency.

“It allows us at times to have backup officers here in Ash Grove instead of waiting on our backup to come from Greene County deputies or Willard Police Department,” Chief Davis says. “Walnut Grove also backs us up.”

Those new officers will finish training within the next few months. The department expects to be fully staffed by June.

Jeffrey Wilkinson works at Muncy’s supermarket in Ash Grove. He says without a police chief for months, he felt people took advantage of that.

“During the winter storm we had all kinds of cars just doing donuts all over the road and speeding and you’re hearing more about petty thefts and crimes so a chief of police I believe will be a very good help for this town,” Wilkinson says.

One thing Wilkinson hopes to see brought into the community is neighborhood watch groups.

“It may be out in the middle of the sticks where you may not think things happen but that’s prime time for people to try to get away with stuff is go to a secluded area, go to a town where they only have one cop or something so a community watch for me sounds like a really good idea,” Wilkinson says.

The Ash Grove Police Department also installed two body cameras on Tuesday. Chief Davis says this will make officers on duty feel safer.

“We know that our side will be seen for what it was and not for what it was portrayed to be because the body cams show exactly what we’re going through at that time,” Chief Davis says.

Chief Davis says those two body cameras are enough for each shift. However, he does hope to find enough money in the budget in the future to buy more body cameras.

