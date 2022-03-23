Advertisement

Ash Grove Police Department nearly fully-staffed again 1 month after new chief’s hire

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - New Ash Grove Police Chief John Davis wrapped up his first month of work with the department.

Chief Davis joined the department after it lost several officers in 2021, including the former chief. That’s why Chief Davis made hiring his top priority when taking the job. Since he started in February, he filled the last open officer position and found additional money in the budget to hire another officer.

”Our end goal is to try to perform and give Ash Grove as many services as we possibly can,” Chief Davis says.

That brings the police department up to five officers in total which offers additional protection within the agency.

“It allows us at times to have backup officers here in Ash Grove instead of waiting on our backup to come from Greene County deputies or Willard Police Department,” Chief Davis says. “Walnut Grove also backs us up.”

Those new officers will finish training within the next few months. The department expects to be fully staffed by June.

Jeffrey Wilkinson works at Muncy’s supermarket in Ash Grove. He says without a police chief for months, he felt people took advantage of that.

“During the winter storm we had all kinds of cars just doing donuts all over the road and speeding and you’re hearing more about petty thefts and crimes so a chief of police I believe will be a very good help for this town,” Wilkinson says.

One thing Wilkinson hopes to see brought into the community is neighborhood watch groups.

“It may be out in the middle of the sticks where you may not think things happen but that’s prime time for people to try to get away with stuff is go to a secluded area, go to a town where they only have one cop or something so a community watch for me sounds like a really good idea,” Wilkinson says.

The Ash Grove Police Department also installed two body cameras on Tuesday. Chief Davis says this will make officers on duty feel safer.

“We know that our side will be seen for what it was and not for what it was portrayed to be because the body cams show exactly what we’re going through at that time,” Chief Davis says.

Chief Davis says those two body cameras are enough for each shift. However, he does hope to find enough money in the budget in the future to buy more body cameras.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Reynolds and her husband welcomed Josilyn Grace.
BABY NEWS: KY3′s Ashley Reynolds welcomes new baby girl
Starting January 3 Mercy will allow one visitor per patient in all hospitals, clinics and...
Mercy Springfield COO announces resignation for new job
Periods of rain mixed with snow are possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Showers the Next Two Days
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Latest News

Battlefield Fire Protection District busy during storms
Fire departments across the Ozarks responded to several calls during Monday’s storms
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) looks on during an NFL football...
DT Jarran Reed tweets he’s signing with Green Bay Packers
School leaders investigate racially-motivated hate speech left inside Kickapoo High School bathroom
Arkansas senator grills Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her record on crime
Arkansas senator questions Judge Jackson